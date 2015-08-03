Beretta Launches i-PROTECT System

Milan, Italy – Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta and Intellitronika announce the launch of ‘i-PROTECT’.

The system, designed by Beretta in Italy as part of a research project in cooperation with the University of Brescia and funded by the Italian Ministry for Economic Development, was jointly developed with Intellitronika, a company specializing in the design of computer systems and communications.

The ‘i-PROTECT’ system includes the Beretta pistol and a networked holster using sensors that do not interfere with the mechanical operation of the handgun. The Operations Center is automatically alerted when the pistol is drawn from its holster, when the hammer is cocked, and when the pistol is fired. The Center can then send the appropriate back up and/or support personnel to the scene while the Officer continues to focus on the event at hand. At the Officer’s discretion, the pistol communicates with the “ODINO 5” smartphone application that integrates the handgun and other Officer sensors into the control system, including the Officer’s position. The i-PROTECT is designed to allow the Officer to continue using the most critical element of the system, the handgun, even if every other element is not functioning or if all electrical power is lost.

From July 1st to August 31st, 2015, Officers from the Milan Provincial Command of the Carabinieri will test and evaluate the potential of the ‘i-PROTECT’ system in the field. The system and the test is aimed at raising the standards of personnel safety and reducing response times in critical situations.

Law Enforcement agencies are adopting numerous new technologies to monitor critical events and to communicate to departments the vital information they need to understand what is happening or has happened in the field. i-PROTECT is a fully integrated system prepared to demonstrate these new capabilities.

For more information, please view the i-Protect Video at https://youtu.be/L9wOUx4d37A. Agencies interested in more information or future demonstrations should contact Beretta USA.

About Beretta Defense Technologies:

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) is the strategic alliance of four Beretta Holding defense companies (including Beretta, Benelli, Sako and Steiner) that provide products and services to enable superior performance in the Defense and Law Enforcement communities. State-of-the-art machinery, extensive research and development capabilities, and long-standing worldwide experiences allow BDT products to respond to the ever-changing needs of defense and security personnel. These Beretta companies employ nearly 600 individuals within the United States with locations in California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

About Beretta

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.Beretta.com