Beretta Launches Promotion That Gives Customers Up To $300 Worth Of Beretta Gear With Purchase Of New Competition Shotgun

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA recently launched an exciting new promotion offering up to $300 worth of Beretta Gear for free when customers purchase a new competition shotgun.

Now until September 30, 2009 customers who purchase a current model competition shotgun, either semi-automatic or over/under models, can get a Beretta Gear package with a selection of items including Beretta caps, range bags, gun cases, shell bags, hearing and eye protection.

Eligible guns include the same models shot by champions on the Beretta Team Shooters roster like Diane Sorantino, Leo Harrison, Anthony Matarese, Vincent Hancock, and Scott Robertson. The break open, semi-automatic UGB Xcel25, the Olympic gold-winning model DT10, the Urika2, Teknys and 686, 687, 682 Gold E clay target models – even the newest over/under competition model, the SV10 Prevail are all included in this promotion.

“Beretta’s newest promotion – Beretta Gear, offers customers a huge bonus,” said Mike Vrooman, Beretta’s Shotgun Marketing Manager. “Not only will they be shooting the best shotgun available today, they also get a great package of free gear valued at up to $300 to use while shooting their new Beretta. It’s a win-win, and winning is what Beretta Team Shooters are all about.”

For additional information on the Beretta Gear promotion, visit www.berettausa.com. To take advantage of this promotion, visit a Beretta dealer.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.