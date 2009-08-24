Beretta Team Shooter, Leo Harrison III Takes High Overall at Grand American Setting New Record

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta congratulates long-time team shooter Leo Harrison III as High Over All Champion at the 2009 Grand American, held at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL on August 5-15. Harrison who broke his own record from 1990 by one target, lead the nearly 3400 competitors by breaking 992 of the 1000 program targets. All in all, Harrison took home an impressive 22 trophies from this year’s Grand American.

In May, Harrison dominated his own Missouri state shoot by winning the singles, High All Around and High Over All. Throughout the summer shooting season he brought home 12 nonresident state championships. In June, Harrison took top honors as the nonresident High Overall winner at the Ohio State shoot with a score of 1196 out of 1200, in addition to winning the non-resident handicap and doubles championships.

Harrison also has claimed 11 ATA satellite grand championships this year.

“It’s been an impressive year so far for Beretta Team shooters, according to John Bauer, who manages the team, and Leo has had a particularly strong run.” “Harrison’s racked up more than 80 trophies already this year and participated in more than 10 events across the country capturing numerous High Over All, High All Around and Handicap, Singles and Doubles Championships.”

Harrison, who shoots a Beretta DT10 Trident Combo has put more than 16,000 qualified rounds through the shotgun this year, in addition to the targets he shoots for practice and shoot-offs. “It’s a reliable gun, says Harrison, that’s why I shoot it.”

