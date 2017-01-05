Shooting accuracy and precision starts with the ability to manipulate the firearm. The BLACKHAWK!® Knoxx® AR Pistol Grip offers premium comfort and stability for the AR platform. The improved grip angle and palm swell offer an intuitive fit, and the grip is further improved by the textured surface.

• BETTER ERGONOMICS- Improved grip angle and palm swell offer a natural, intuitive feel.

• TACTILE- Textured gripping surface for maximum stability in any environment.

• COLOR OPTIONS- Black, gray, dark earth and olive drab colors allow customization for all AR set ups.

