Brownells Named Finalist in Technology Association Awards

Brownells has been named a finalist in the sixth-annual Prometheus Awards, the technology industry’s celebration of extraordinary achievements among Iowa’s high-tech businesses and individuals.

Leann Jacobson, president of the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI), which runs the awards program, said, “This year’s group of technology-industry standouts represents a broad spectrum of business and innovation initiatives that set Iowa apart as a technology state and a big player on an international level.”

Brownells was nominated in the Best User of Technology category, along with GCommerce, Nationwide Insurance, Ovation Networks, Inc., and Vision 1, LLC.

Company President Pete Brownell said, “It’s a great honor to be named as a finalist in the Prometheus Awards Best User of Technology category. The Prometheus event is the largest technology gathering in Iowa and the industry’s most prestigious award.”

The winners will be announced at the Prometheus Awards Dinner on Thursday, April 7, at the Meadows Convention Center in Altoona, Iowa, northeast of Des Moines.

Brownells Marketing Director Clayton Whipple said the company’s entry was focused on the patented AR15Builder.com technology. Whipple said, “The AR15builder.com site is a remarkable resource. Customers can build whole guns on the site, and ‘virtually’ select from hundreds of parts to order exactly what they want.”

For more information about the Prometheus Awards Ceremony, go to www.technologyiowa.org, or call 515-280-7702. TAI is a member-based, not-for-profit organization recognizing Iowa’s technology industry.

About Brownells

