Celebrities to Appear at OTIS SHOT Show Booth

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. - Otis Technology is excited to announce several celebrities appearing in their booth at the 2013 SHOT Show in Las Vegas on January 15th – 18th. Show attendees will have a chance to meet these industry celebrities and get a signed autograph photo.

Kicking off the show will be Doug Koenig, the World’s Best All Around Shooter. He will be at the Otis booth daily from 9am to 10am. Doug Koenig has won many competitions including multiple Bianchi Cups, Masters Tournaments and Steel Challenges. He is the host of Doug Koenig’s Championship Season and has been sponsored by Otis since 2009.

Country Music Entertainer, Mark Wills, will be dropping by the booth for autographs on Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to noon. Mark is a multi-platinum selling country music start with eight top 10 hits including “19 Somethin,’” “Don’t Laugh at Me,” and “Wish You Were Here.” He is also the host of 3 Gun Nation. Otis and Mark began working together in 2010.

Matt Hughes, 9-time MMA champion, will be at the Otis booth Tuesday through Thursday from 1pm – 2pm. Besides being a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, Matt is an avid hunter and firearms collector. Matt joined the Otis pro staff team in 2010.

Kim Rhode, 5-time Olympic medalist in Double Trap and Skeet, will appear in the booth Tuesday through Thursday from 2:30pm to 3:30pm. Kim recently won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London and became the first ever American to medal in five consecutive Olympics in an individual sport. Otis joined her on her Olympic journey in 2009.

Tracy & Lanny Barnes, US Biathletes, will be unable to attend SHOT Show due to their rigorous training schedule in their quest for gold at the 2014 Olympics. Otis has been side by side with these ladies in their Olympic travels since 2004.

Effective January 1, 2013, Otis renewed their pro staff agreements. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Doug, Mark, Matt, Kim, and Tracy & Lanny. Our pro staff team couldn’t be stronger – and they are a true extension of the Otis brand and culture. We are proud to call them part of our team,” states Len Nelson, VP of Sales & Marketing.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.