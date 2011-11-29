Colt Introduces California-Compliant Rifles

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Colt Defense LLC, one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of rifles and carbines, is pleased to offer five rifles that are compliant with California’s bullet button laws. Colt’s LE6920CA, three of Colt’s Magpul-accessorized 6920s (the LE6920CMP-B, LE6920CMP-FDE and the LE6920CMP-O) and the LE6940CA will all be made available in California for 2012.

“We are pleased to offer such a varied assortment of rifles for California,” said David Ridley, Vice President, Colt Defense LLC, “This selection of guns, complete with the necessary bullet button, give sportsmen numerous options when choosing a quality Colt rifle that meets the state’s compliance requirements.”

With its lightweight design and potent firepower capability, the Colt 6920 Law Enforcement carbine is a popular choice for tactical deployment and traditional patrol. Weighing 6.95 pounds and measuring 35.5 inches with the stock extended, the 6920 is effectively mobile. The LE6920CA has a 16-inch barrel with a safe-semi rate of fire and an effective range distance of 600 meters.

The Colt LE6940CA is another popular option for tactical operators. This M4 rifle weighs slightly less than the 6920 and offers a one-piece monolithic rail that extends from the rear of the upper receiver to the front sight. Built for long-range acquisition capability, the 6940 offers unmatched advantages in situations where accuracy is key. Other features of the LE6940CA include the A2 pistol grip, DCH rear sight, Colt flash suppressor and a nine-round magazine.

Colt’s LE6920CMP-B, LE6920CMP-FDE and LE6920CMP-O are the bullet button versions of Colt’s newest rifle offering, the LE6920MP. Complimenting the black 6920 Colt M4 carbine are some of Magpul’s most popular firearm accessories in either black, flat dark earth or olive drab. Magpul parts that come standard on these rifles include the MOE Vertical Grip (MVG), MOE Hand Guard, Generation 2 Rear Back-Up Sight (MBUS), MOE-K Hand Grip, MOE Trigger Guard, MOE Carbine Stock.

About Colt Defense LLC

Colt Defense LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of small arms weapons systems. The Company has supplied military, law enforcement and individual customers throughout the world for 175 years. Our subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. The Company maintains manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Connecticut and Kitchener, Ontario. For more information on Colt Defense LLC and its subsidiaries please visit www.colt.com.