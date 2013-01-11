Colt’s Manufacturing Company Partners with Leupold & Stevens, Inc. to Offer Premium Scope Line

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC has partnered with well-known optics manufacturer Leupold & Stevens to assemble a co-branded riflescope line specifically optimized for Colt firearms and the AR platform.

“We are very proud to be partnering with America’s optics authority Leupold and Stevens, Inc.,” said Joyce Rubino, Vice President of Marketing for Colt’s Manufacturing. “We look forward to offering our customers a performance-based line of riflescopes.”

Anchored on the foundation of Leopold’s VX-R format, Colt brings two premium scopes to the marketplace in 1.25-4 X 20mm VX-R Patrol and 4-12X50mm VX-R with Fire Dot reticle for critical aim on optics attributes that Colt firearm shooters demand. At the apex is a fast focus European Eye Piece, Leupold CDS custom ballistic dials and exclusive Firedot® powered fiber optic reticle specifically designated for each riflescope’s intended use.

All VX-R riflescopes are designed, machined and assembled in Leupold’s Beaverton, Ore. facility. The Colt and Leupold partnership brings together more than 280 years of American-made manufacturing expertise in the shooting sports. The long list of features and benefits of these new riflescopes will surely make them a fast favorite of 3-gun participants and hunters of varmints and medium sized game.

The scopes will be available through the Colt’s Manufacturing online store at www.coltsmfg.com.

