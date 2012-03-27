Daniel Defense Will Offer The 300 Blackout as a Caliber Option in 2012

Black Creek, GA– Daniel Defense announced plans to offer a new caliber option, 300 Blackout, in 2012. Daniel Defense will offer the 300 Blackout, 7.62x35mm, as a caliber option along with 5.56x45mm on 2011’s top selling DDM4 V5.

Daniel Defense’s new caliber option, the 300 Blackout, was originally designed to give the shooter a 30 caliber projectile which could be fired out of the AR platform without an increase in magazine size while still utilizing a standard bolt. The 300 Blackout is 7.62x35mm, which gives the shooter similar ballistic qualities as the .308 and the 7.62x39mm, the AK round, without having to give up the lightweight 5.56mm/AR platform. Test results have shown the 300 Blackout to be more accurate than the 5.56x45mm, M4, when tested at ranges of 100-300 meters, showed better penetration, better terminal effects, and was a more versatile round. In fact, all recent testing has pointed to similar ballistics as the 7.62x39mm, but the advantage is the 300 Blackout can still be utilized in standard AR magazines without a reduction in magazine capacity. Unlike the 7.62x39mm, the 300 Blackout cartridge is still light on the shoulder with similar recoil to the 5.56mm.

Daniel Defense’s announcement has been well received but not completely unexpected. “We (Daniel Defense) have been asked more times than I can count ‘When is Daniel Defense going to come out with a .308?’ or ‘When is Daniel Defense going to start chambering in 7.62mm?’ The 300 Blackout allows us the ability to answer that question by offering a larger caliber without having to jump up to a heavier platform. Our (Daniel Defense’s) tagline is Lighter. Stronger. Better.™ and the 300 Blackout variant allows us to remain true to that tagline while still giving the consumer what they are asking for”, Says Jordan Hunter, Marketing Manager for Daniel Defense.

For additional information contact: jhunter@danieldefense.com.