Del-Ton Introduces New DTI TRX16 in Flat Dark Earth

Elizabethtown, N.C. — Del-Ton Incorporated is now shipping its new DTI TRX AR-15 rifle in flat dark earth as well as matte black.

This “loaded,” 16” semi-automatic rifle offers several distinctive enhancements and ships with a hard case, a 30-round Troy magazine and a cleaning kit:

• 7075 T6 Aluminum hard coat, anodized MIL-SPEC upper and lower receivers

• Troy Industries low profile gas block and A2 flash hider

• 1X9 twist chrome-moly vanadium barrel has a threaded muzzle and mid-length gas system

• Troy Battle Ax buttstock of reinforced fiber and Troy 13” Extreme Hand Guard

• Troy DOA/STD rear folding and M4/HK front folding sights

• Phosphated 8620 steel carrier assembly with HPT/MPI tested Carpenter 158 bolt

• Chrome lined carrier interior

• Chambered in 5.56 X 45 mm with a chrome-lined chamber and bore

“With an MSRP of $1250 and all these enhanced features, this rifle is a great value,” said Tony Autry, president and CEO of Del-Ton Incorporated.

About Del-Ton Inc.

Del-Ton Incorporated is a manufacturer of quality of AR-15 rifles and an online supplier for parts, upgrades, accessories, optics and custom rifle kits. Based in Elizabethtown, N.C., all rifles and components for Del-Ton products are made in the U.S.A. and Del-Ton rifles carry a lifetime warranty for the original purchaser. Visit www.del-ton.com for detailed product information.

