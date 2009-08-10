FN Guns Featured in “GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

(McLean, Va.) - Enthusiasts of FN firearms will enjoy seeing them in action in the just released, “GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” which opened in theatres on August 7, 2009.

The guns featured in the film are the FN F2000 tactical carbine and the FN Five-SeveN pistol. The F2000, noted for its distinctive and edgy looks, is prominently featured in a popular poster of Channing Tatum who appears as “Duke” in the movie.

For more information on “GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” visit the official site, http://www.gijoemovie.com/. For more information on the F2000 and the FN Five-SeveN pistol, visit www.fnhusa.com.

About FNH USA

