FNH USA introduces FN Five-SeveN Standard with U.S. made three-dot fixed sights

McLean, Va. - FNH USA is now shipping FN Five-SeveN Standards in black matte finish and olive drab green with U.S. made three-dot fixed sights.

The guns are chambered in 5.7x28mm and feature:

• Textured, ergonomic polymer frame with checkered panels for enhanced grip;

• Reversible magazine release and ambidextrous manual safety levers;

• Hammer forged, hard chrome lined barrel for extended service life and accuracy;

• Ten or 20-round magazines; and • Locking device and a lockable fitted hard case

The MSRP for the FN Five-SeveN Standard is $1316.56.

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.