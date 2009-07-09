FNH USA Midwest Three-Gun Championships offered a great weekend of shooting and raised $4900 for Wounded Warrior Project

(McLean, Va.). The 4th Annual Midwest Three-Gun Championships held the first weekend in June in Fayette, Mo. offered shooters many interesting challenges and a lot of valuable prizes.

“The event just keeps growing,” said Ken Flood, match director and national sales manager for FNH USA. “We had a full roster with some of the finest shooters in the country and a couple of new surprises. We had many who had never shot a Three-Gun before, and I believe we made some converts to the sport,” he added.



First place winners in each division, include:

Tactical Optics Daniel Horner

Tactical Iron Robby Johnson

Tactical Optics-Heavy Tate Moots

Heavy Metal Michael Fordyce

Open Don Bednorz

Stage 5 Daniel Horner

In both the Tactical Optics Heavy and Tactical Optics Division, the winners shot the FN SLP shotgun, recently named Shotgun of the Year by NRA Publications.

Winning the FNH USA stage – where shooters used the FNP-45, the FN SLP, and the FN SCAR 16S – was Daniel Horner and he won a SCAR 16S for his first place performance at this stage. Second and third place went to Mike Ostrander and Jim Dunham, who won an FNP-45 and FN SLP, respectively.

A SCAR 16S was raffled off at the Championships and raised $4900.00 for the Wounded Warrior Project. The lucky – and very excited -- winner was Mike Hughes, a range officer. “This was a successful fund raiser by any standards, said Flood. “We were very happy to send that check to Wounded Warrior.”

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.