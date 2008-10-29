Forster Products Introduces Universal Bullet Puller For Co-Ax® Press And All Other Presses

(Lanark, IL) Every reloader is eventually confronted with the problem of having to pull bullets from loaded cases either to correct an error or to modify a load using a different bullet or powder. Pulling bullets isn’t always as easy as it sounds, particularly when the only available bullet puller won’t fit the press or when the diameter of the loaded bullet won’t fit the puller.

Forster Products To The Rescue!

Forster Products’ new Universal Bullet Puller fits not only Forster’s patented Co-Ax® Press for which it was originally designed, but it will fit virtually any standard reloading press with a 7/8” x 14” thread. It makes pulling bullets much easier, quicker and safer than using a hammer style puller. To ensure true universal function, the Universal Bullet Puller uses diameter-specific Bullet Puller Collets to hold the bullet, which are available in twenty-one (21) different sizes from .17 to .458. So, almost any caliber of bullet can be held securely by simply tightening the collet screw with a 9/16” wrench. Changing calibers is as simple as changing collets.

Each Universal Bullet Puller is supplied with a modified version of Forster Products’ exclusive Cross Bolt Locking Ring which locks the puller securely into the Co-Ax press. Caliber-specific Bullet Puller Collets can be ordered separately in one or more of the following calibers/bullet diameters:

Order Number / Pulls Caliber/Bullet Diameter

BP2017 / .17

BP2204 / .204

BP2224 / .224

BP2243 / .243

BP2257 / .257

BP2264 / .264

BP2277 / .277

BP2284 / .284

BP2308 / .308

BP2311 / .311

BP2323 / .323

BP2333 / .333

BP2338 / .338

BP2348 / .348

BP2357 / (9mm) .357

BP2358 / (38/357) .358

BP2375 / .375

BP2410 / (40 S&W) .410

BP2432 / (44 Mag) .429 - .432

BP2452 / (45 ACP) .452

BP2458 / .458

