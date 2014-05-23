GLOCK, Inc. Supports Scholarship Program for Children of Fallen Special Forces

TAMPA, Fl. (May, 2014) – GLOCK, Inc. has donated $100,000 to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF) College Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to the surviving children of fallen Special Operations Forces.

The check was given at the annual SOFIC (Special Operations Forces Industry Conference) event at the GLOCK booth. Accepting the funds were SOWF President, retired VADM, Joe Maguire and SOWF scholarship recipient, Dalia Munoz. Munoz is the daughter of Army Sgt. 1st Class Pedro Munoz, who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2005. Munoz graduated from Davidson College in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Religion. She now works on the SOWF staff as a Financial Aid Counselor.

“GLOCK always supports those who go into harms way,” says Josh Dorsey, Vice President of GLOCK, “Sometimes that includes those who are left behind by fallen family members. By supporting SOWF College Scholarship, we are able to contribute to the success of bright and deserving individuals like Miss Munoz.”

About GLOCK, Inc.

