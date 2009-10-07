Green Named Central Law Enforcement Sales Manager for Insight Technology

LONDONDERRY, NH - Insight Technology, the leading developer and manufacturer of illumination, laser aiming and thermal imaging solutions for the military, law enforcement and commercial markets, announces that Chris Green has joined its law enforcement sales team.

Green, who previously worked for Insight in 2007 and 2008 handling military customers, will be responsible for expanding Insight’s sales to the law enforcement community in the central United States with particular emphasis on the company’s broad range of military-derived laser aiming and thermal imaging equipment.

“Chris brings a great deal of experience to our law enforcement team,” said Paul Cunningham, director of law enforcement sales for Insight Technology. “His years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he worked with and evaluated electro-optical equipment, will be invaluable in helping to bring laser aiming and thermal imaging technology used by the warfighter to the first responder community and the ongoing homeland security effort.”

Prior to returning to Insight, Green worked with a major equipment distributor as a military and law enforcement account manager. During his career with the USMC, Green was stationed in Quantico at the Marine Corps Command Ordnance Test Facility (’05-’07) and Twentynine Palms at the Combat Service Support Battalion 10 Ordnance Platoon (’03-’05). Green has an extensive background in the eletro-optical equipment field covering everything from testing, evaluation and training to maintenance and repair, making him uniquely qualified to address the growing tactical needs of today’s law enforcement operators.

About Insight Technology: Insight Technology Incorporated is the leading developer and manufacturer of tactical laser aiming and illumination products, integrated sighting systems, and thermal imaging systems for use by consumers, law enforcement officers and military personnel. Founded in 1988, the company operates its state-of-the-art facility providing highly effective and innovative tactical devices for extreme environments, advancing the effectiveness of the warfighter and first responder. Internationally recognized as exceeding the quality standards of ISO 9001, Insight Technology is located in Londonderry, New Hampshire.