Insight Technology Introduces the New WX80 & WX80L LED Tactical Illuminator Series

LONDONDERRY, NH - Insight Technology, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators, thermal imaging equipment, and red dot sighting systems introduces their new WX80 series.

The WX80 and WX80L LED Tactical Illuminator Series takes an evolutionary step forward in the subcompact weapon-light category. The sleek, rugged design of the WX80 series delivers 80 powerful lumens of stunning white LED light. Offering a longer runtime, higher output, and increased weather resistance than comparably sized units, the WX80 series provides increased capability while maintaining weapon maneuverability.

The WX80 series provides an ambidextrous rocker switch which allows the WX80 series to be activated in either a Momentary or Constant On while the WX80L can be activated in Momentary On or Constant On mode in all combinations of light and laser. A four position mode switch on the WX80L provides Off, Laser, Light and Light/Laser modes of operation. The unique easy-access battery cap design of both the WX80 and WX80L enables battery replacement without having to take the light off the weapon.

The WX80 series mounts to most subcompact pistol rails utilizing Insight’s Compact Rail-Grabber™ interface. It can be easily adjusted and tightened by hand or with a coin while omitting the need for additional tools making this a very desirable feature for a concealed carry weapon-mounted accessory.

The WX80L features a visible red Class IIIa laser with unparalleled aiming precision due to its near-bore axis position. Its adjustable low-profile visible laser proximity to the boresight delivers optimum aiming accuracy necessary in tactical scenarios. By placing the adjustable low-profile visible laser closer to the weapon bore, accuracy is increased at close combat distances where greater barrel to laser proximity can introduce sighting errors.

Specifications:



Specs/Model WX80 WX80L Peak Output 80 lumens 80 lumens Visible Laser none Class IIIa Red Run Time 90 Minutes 90 Minutes Interface Options Compact Rail-Grabber Installed (1913 and Universal Included) Compact Rail-Grabber Installed (1913 and Universal Included) Dimensions 2.25"L x 1.26"W x 1.59"H 2.25"L x 1.26"W x 1.89"H Waterproof 1 meter for 5 minutes 1 meter for 5 minutes Weight 2.8oz. W/ battery 3.4oz. w/ battery Lithium Battery Power 3V from One (1) CR2 Battery 3V from One (1) CR2 Battery Warranty Limited Lifetime Limited Lifetime

About Insight Technology: Founded in the 1980’s, Insight Technology Incorporatedenjoys the long and highly respected heritage of the foremost developer and manufacturer of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment for the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and the commercial market. The company operates its state-of-the-art facility providing highly effective and innovative tactial devices for extreme environments, advancing the effectiveness of the warfighter and first responder. Insight Technology is an ISO-9001:2008 registered company headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire.