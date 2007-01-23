Introducing The Newest Member Of The Trijicon ACOG Family: 3X30MM Trijicon ACOG TA33

Extended Eye Relief and Bullet Drop Compensated Reticles - Two of Many Unique Features

Trijicon®, Inc., a world leader in the development of Brilliant Aiming Solutions for the hunting, military and law enforcement markets, is proud to offer the new Trijicon ACOG® TA33. This new 3x30mm model is designed for law enforcement and military applications - where the combination of ample magnification, low light capability and long eye relief make the TA33 the Trijicon ACOG of choice. This rugged, dependable aiming system is available with Bullet Drop Compensated (BDC) reticles calibrated to the trajectory of the .223 and .308 cartridges and provides precision aiming for targets out to 600 meters. The extended eye relief allows the TA33 to be mounted on larger caliber weapons - giving the marksman ample eye relief for all shooting positions.

Like all of Trijicon’s battle-tested ACOGs, the new TA33 uses Trijicon’s patented fiber optics and tritium-based technology, providing a dual illuminated reticle. When on a SWAT operation or pursuing terrorists, the last thing you want to worry about is having your optical sight fail - that’s why the Trijicon ACOG TA33 is totally battery-free, featuring a red or amber chevron aiming point. The Trijicon ACOG TA33 takes advantage of the innovative Bindon Aiming Concept™ (BAC). In tandem with scope magnification, this revolutionary both-eyes-open aiming method provides the shooter with “instinctive” target acquisition and increased hit potential.

Weighing in at less than seven ounces, which includes the mount, the Trijicon ACOG TA33 is perfect for the latest patrol rifle or carbine. A forged, 7075-T6 aluminum alloy housing gives it durability beyond the call of duty, and multi-coated lenses provide maximum optical performance in any light. The internally adjustable, parallax-free TA33 is far more rugged than conventional riflescopes. Waterproof (328 Ft / 100 Meters - five times the military requirement) and nitrogen-filled to eliminate fogging, the TA33 is made in Trijicon’s ISO-certified plant in Wixom, Michigan, and comes complete with a lifetime warranty.

For more information on the Trijicon ACOG TA33 or any of Trijicon’s self-luminous aiming systems, contact Trijicon, Inc. at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393 o (800) 338-0563 o Or visit www.trijicon.com.