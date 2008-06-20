LE Team Takes FNH USA/Leupold Shooting Competition

Ft. Meade, Maryland – Finally putting a trio of second place finishes behind them, the duo of Kenny Schiattarella and Jim Sharkey from the Ocean County, New Jersey SWAT team took the top overall team honors on the final day of competition at the 2008 FNH USA - Leupold Long Range Precision Shooting Competition with an impressive 155 point score. Richard McCampbell and Nathan Mickle from the Baltimore County PD “B-Team” nailed down the second spot in the overall team rankings with a score of 131. Jamie Green and Trent Lebo of the Maryland State Police took the third team overall spot posting a 127 point score among the nearly 30 two-person teams entered in the meet.

“It’s a relief to finally win this thing,” said Schiattarella at the awards ceremony. “It’s a very humbling experience”

Teammate Jim Sharkey was bit more candid. “The reality hasn’t set in yet,” he smiled before the formal announcement of the win. “I’m kind of holding my breath until they call us up to get the trophy.”

To read the rest of the results and the Shooting Competition blog visit www.fnhusa1.com/leupold/.