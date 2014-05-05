LE/MIL Students Impressed by Glass Assault Tool Manufactured by XS Sight Systems

Law Enforcement and Military Students experience breaching vehicle window glass using the XS® AR-GAT™ and WL-GAT™

Fort Worth, TX – Students from surrounding local and Federal agencies attended the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour on April 21st & 22nd in Great Meadows, New Jersey hosted by the Independence Township Police Department. Attending students represented local and state police agencies as well as the DEA, FBI and US Army and trained on-site at the Cobra 1 Tactical facility. The fourth of ten LSL Tour stops, this training is provided to the attending student free of charge and is sponsored by companies within the firearms industry.

“Training in New Jersey gave us the platform to interface and network with law enforcement professionals from the Northeast region of the US,” said Wes Doss, Lead Trainer of Khyber Interactive Associates. “These were some of the most dedicated and motivated officers we have been with to date. The hospitality and support given by the Independence Township PD and Cobra 1 Tactical made this a fantastic success.”

In addition to the firearms instruction segments of the class, students also participated in an introduction to vehicle glass breaching using the Glass Assault Tool provided by XS Sight Systems. The GAT makes it extremely easy to instantly breach most vehicle glass with minimal effort. Feedback from attending officers included, “It was a lot easier than I expected it to be, almost effortless” along with “…we will be bringing back several of the shooting drills we performed on the range for our firearms training. We were also particularly impressed with the demonstration of your company’s Glass Assault Tool (GAT).”

Designed by Master Sgt. Paul Howe, “The GAT will allow the operator to rapidly (and effortlessly) breach glass and gain access to high-risk environments, while keeping both hands on their primary weapon platform with no effect to their weapon’s zero or combat readiness.” Attachments manufactured to upgrade MilSpec Flash Hiders (AR-GAT™) as well as pistol mounted light systems (WL-GAT™) for Surefire X200/X300, Surefire X300 Ultra and Streamlight TLR products. Available for purchase direct from the factory through www.xssights.com.

Supporting sponsors of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour have partnered to bring accredited training through Wes Doss of Khyber Interactive Associates and is intended for firearms instructors and tactical officers along with law enforcement and military professionals assigned to specialty details/assignments. This one-day (8 hour) accredited workshop is being hosted by ten departments from Florida to Washington State and is free to the attending student; for additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com; class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required. Follow the LSL Tour on https://facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.

Remaining LSL 2014 Tour Dates & Locations

May 19 & 20: Ohio State Parks / ODNR - Nashport, Ohio

May 29 & 30: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office – Phoenix, AZ

June 9 & 10: Minnesota School of Business Dept. of Criminal Justice – Jordan, MN

September 15 & 16: Richland Police Department – Richland, WA

October 16 & 17: San Antonio Police Department – San Antonio, TX

October 20 & 21: Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, AZ

This program is funded and made possible by the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 Official Tour Sponsors:

XS Sight Systems, Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Crimson Trace, Rainier Arms, DRD Tactical, The Sharps Rifle Company, Gargoyles Performance Eyewear and TerraLUX.