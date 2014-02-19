Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US LE/MIL Tour: You Can’t Shoot What You Can’t See

Firearm Industry Manufacturers Partner to Sponsor FREE Accredited Training Tour to Law Enforcement and Military Professionals

Fort Worth, TX - Supporting sponsors of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour have partnered to bring accredited training through Wes Doss of Khyber Interactive Associates and is intended for firearms instructors, tactical officers along with law enforcement and military professionals assigned to specialty details/assignments. This one-day (8 hour) accredited workshop is being hosted by departments from Florida to Washington State and is no-cost to the attending student; for additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.

2014 Tour Dates & Locations

February 20 & 21: ALS/AMTEC Training Ceneter – Perry, FL

March 18 & 20: Mobile Police Department – Mobile, AL

April 7 & 8: Alexandria Police Department – Alexandria, LA

April 21 & 22: Independence Township PD – Independence Township, NJ

May 19 & 20: Dillon Sportsman’s Park – Zanesville, Ohio

May 29 & 30: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office – Phoenix, AZ

June 9 & 10: Minnesotta School of Business Dept. of Criminal Justice – Jordan, MN

September 15 & 16: Richland Police Department – Richland, WA

October 16 & 17: San Antonio Police Department – San Antonio, TX

October 20 & 21: Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, AZ

This program is funded and made possible by the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 Official Tour Sponsors:

XS Sight Systems | Title Sponsor

XS® Sight Systems is a family-owned business located in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 18 years XS® has been a leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products for civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. XS® 24/7 Tritium gunfighter sights utilize a shallow rear V and visible front Dot, designed for quick front sight acquisition in full to low lighting conditions. Upgrade your pistol, rifle and shotgun with The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™



Steyr Arms | Partner Sponsor

Established in 1864 in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Arms is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious firearms manufacturers. Steyr’s comprehensive lines of premium hunting rifles, precision sporting and tactical rifles, and striker-fired handguns are technically mature, and their subtle elegance also communicates the harmony between appearance and substance. Steyr’s legendary SBS actions and cold-hammer-forged barrels are distinctive and unparalleled.

Blade-Tech Industries | Ancillary Sponsor

Blade-Tech Industries is the leading manufacturer of custom, production thermoplastic, injection molded tactical holsters, knife sheaths and magazine pouches. Blade-Tech also produces its own line of high quality field knives. Our injection molded and Kydex® holsters are the culmination of rigorous field testing by Law Enforcement, Military Personnel and also at Gunsite Academy, one of the world’s premier firearms institutions. Our holsters, pouches and knives are in daily use by members of law enforcement departments, Special Ops, civilians, competition shooters and military agencies worldwide.

Crimson Trace



Over the past 17 years, Crimson Trace Corporation has shipped nearly a million sets of Lasergrips® and Laserguard® units to responsible gun owners throughout the world. Our diverse and loyal customer base includes: the US military, federal/state/local law enforcement agencies, private security officers, concealed carry aficionados, defense-minded citizens, target shooters and sportsmen. As the undisputed industry leader in laser sighting products for handguns and rail-equipped long guns, Crimson Trace places a passionate focus on our products – because the lives of our customers may depend on it.

DRD Tactical | Ancillary Sponsor

DRD Tactical specializes in the design and manufacturing of quick take-down rifle systems that fit in suitcases, briefcases, attaché cases, small backpacks and camera hard cases. Our rifles can be assembled in less than one minute without the use of tools. These advantages allow for a very compact carry of full size carbines in 5.56, 300AAC and 7.62 NATO calibers by motorcycle officers, SWAT, and covert units, etc.

Gargoyles Performance Eyewear | Ancillary Sponsor

Release your inner hero with Gargoyles Performance Eyewear. Our line of military and law enforcement sunglasses is made with the best materials and the latest technology, resulting in excellent durability and unparalleled optical clarity. Every lens in our 2014 line meets or exceeds ANSI Z87.1+ standards for high mass and high velocity impact. Additionally, our Z87.1+ and Tactical+ lines meet or exceed additional ANSI Z87.1+ standards for impact resistance and coverage. Gargoyles sunglasses protect the eyes of the heroes who protect us.

Rainier Arms | Ancillary Sponsor

Started by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, Rainier Arms specializes in high-end AR15s/M16s, parts and accessories. Founded in 2005, RainierArms.com already has more than 2590 unique products, and growing. RA’s technical advisory team consists of enthusiasts, law enforcement and military personnel that continue to make our offerings unique and desirable in the marketplace.

Sharps Rifle Company | Ancillary Sponsor

The Sharps Rifle Company Relia-Bolt compensates by providing a patented camming action that allows the bolt to continue into battery. By rounding and tapering the lugs, the Relia-Bolt will push past carbon buildup, sand and dirt, unlike the square edges of traditional MSR bolts that would typically jam. The Relia-Bolt is an original invention, engineered by Broadsword Group designers. This drop-in bolt for assault rifle platforms is currently in the patenting process (patent also extending beyond ARs). Its contoured lugs make jamming in the bolt-to-barrel extension almost impossible - in fact, to date there have been no reports of jamming.

TerraLUX | Ancillary Sponsor

Founded in 2003, TerraLUX Inc. designs, patents, manufactures, and distributes LED-based lighting solutions. Born from a rich tradition of technology innovation in solid-state lighting, TerraLUX builds its expertise into every product and component it makes. Our LED flashlights, worklights, headlamps and LED conversions are designed to provide reliable, cutting-edge performance and features for the most demanding users.

To learn more about the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 Tour, please visit http://www.LSLTour.com