Lights, Sights, Lasers Stop Hosted by Independence Township Police Department (NJ)

The 2013 Lights, Sights, Lasers LE/MIL Nationwide Tour’s next stop is hosted by the Independence Township Police Department in Great Meadows, New Jersey on Tuesday, March 12th and Thursday, March 13th. In this intensive hands-on workshop, students will delve into basic through advanced techniques for Lights, Sights and Lasers and their application in today’s modern combat weapons under demanding real-world conditions. Build mentality and firearm handling skills effectively and efficiently in actual engagement considering real-world scenarios that unfold quickly. Aided by the use of dynamic rapid acquisition sighting systems from XS® Sight Systems and Crimson Trace®, this program focuses on dynamic movement, reaction time enhancement, compressed distance and unconventional shooting positions with a focus on light, sight, and laser techniques. Instruction by Wes Doss and his Khyber Interactive Associates training team.

This program is intended for active and reserved military, certified and reserved police officers and those currently working in firearms training, tactical or specialty assignment units.

Professionals needing additional information can email into training@xssights.com. Pre-registration is required; seats are limited.

No-cost training opportunity is sponsored by XS Sight Systems, Crimson Trace, Blade-Tech Holsters, Steyr Arms,Gargoyles Eyewear and Spec-Ops Brand. Online schedule of dates and locations is available at www.xs-info.com/lsl-tour.