Lights, Sights, Lasers Training Workshop Comes To Nashport, Ohio

Fort Worth, TX – Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL US Tour, the premier provider of FREE accredited training to Law Enforcement and Military personnel, will present its program at the Dillon Sportsman Center in Nashport, Ohio on May 19th & 20th. The event is hosted by Ohio State Parks / ODNR.

The Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour anticipates delivering world-class training by Wes Doss and his team of Khyber professionals to more than 1,000 students this year from multiple local, state and federal agencies across the United States. During these training events, students receive first-hand exposure to the latest firearms sighting solutions from XS Sight Systems, tactical flashlights from TerraLUX and weapon-mounted lasers from Crimson Trace.

“The LSL Tour is an exciting opportunity for officers and agencies to receive professional training to help increase their abilities in real-world circumstances,” said Wes Doss, Lead Trainer and founder of Khyber Interactive Associates. “When designing the course curriculum, I take into account extreme situations students will likely encounter, and based on their responses and that of our host agencies, we’re making a positive impact.” A portion of the training day is conducted in low-light conditions, providing students with the rare opportunity to train for encounters and confrontations that occur at night or in total darkness.

Students will also have the opportunity to experience products from Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Rainier Arms, The Sharps Rifle Company, DRD Tactical and Gargoyles Performance eyewear.

Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required for this one-day (8 hour) accredited course.