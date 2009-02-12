Max Michel, Jr., Shooting Champion, Signs on with SIG SAUER, Inc.

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, has signed Max Michel, Jr., U.S. Army Shooting Team Veteran and Practical Shooting Champion, to become the new Manager of Competitive Shooting Activities.

Max Michel, Jr. gained prominence in the competitive shooting arena with four USPSA® National Championships beginning in 2004 and two World Speed Shooting Championships in 2005 and 2007. Max has completed nearly 30 USPSA Area Championships and as a representative of the United States, Max has competed in the last three International Practical

Shooting Confederation® (IPSC) World Shoots returning home with team gold medals. Max has been a top recruit for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) since 1999 and has been an active Army shooter and trainer. Currently, Staff Sergeant Michel is the Military Coach of the Action Pistol Team.

Upon completion of his military obligations in May of 2009, Max will become involved with several key segments of the SIG SAUER business. In addition to competing in shooting events, such as USPSA and IDPA as the SIG SAUER Team Captain, Max will manage SIG SAUER’s involvement in the competitive shooting market. These efforts will include working with other shooters, shoot sponsorships, and co-marketing efforts. Max will work with SIG SAUER Product Managers to further strengthen SIG SAUER’s competitive gun offerings. Max will also teach select shooting courses at the SIG SAUER Academy™ as a new member of their prestigious group of highly experienced instructors.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 300 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com.