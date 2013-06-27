MOD Armory Announces MOD Armory Exclusive

Colorado Springs, Colo. – MOD Armory is excited to introduce a MOD Armory Exclusive. The I2 Technologies AN/PVS-14 Dual Tube Mount is their newest product to hit the market.

The I2 Technologies Dual Tube Mount system bridges together (2) PVS-14 monoculars and allows the user true binocular vision from a helmet-mounted system. This unique dual PVS-14 helmet mount allows the user the versatility to quickly detach a PVS-14 and weapon mount the unit behind an Aimpoint or EOTech (NV Compatible).

For stowage both PVS-14’s can be folded against the helmet creating a low profile and balanced system when not in use.

Specifications:

• Made in USA

• Machined Aluminum

• Quick Detach

• Collimateable mount

• Featured in Recoil Issue #7

• Model: I2 Technologies PVS14 Dual Mount

• Weight: 5oz or 141.8 grams

About MOD Armory

MOD Armory (Cage Code 5XW 14) is a government contractor specializing in night vision, thermal and related accessories. Our company only provides the best equipment in the industry. We are located in Colorado Springs, CO and work closely with our Military and Law Enforcement agencies to provide in-depth understanding and rigorous testing of the products we stock. For Law Enforcement we conduct training from basic course work to complete operator’s courses. As a thank you to our soldiers MODArmory ships free to APO’s / FPO’s (less than 30LBs). With over 8,000 sq ft of retail-warehouse we can immediately outfit a unit.