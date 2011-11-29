New Colt Facebook Contest Offers Fans a Colt 1911 with MidwayUSA Prize Package

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, is proud to announce a contest on Facebook in which fans can enter to win a 1911 series Colt 1991 Government Model, as well as a MidwayUSA prize package.

Following the success of the Colt 6920 rifle giveaway on Facebook earlier this fall, this new contest opened on Nov. 1 and will continue through Dec. 16, 2011. In order to enter the sweepstakes, visitors to the Colt Firearms Facebook page must “like” the page, click the Colt Promotions tab and fill out a short form.

“Throughout the rifle contest, many fans on Facebook told us they wanted a chance to win a 1911,” said Joyce Rubino, Vice President of Marketing for Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC. “What better way to celebrate this gun’s 100th anniversary than by giving its fans a chance to win one.”

The 1911 series pistol up for grabs is a single action 01991 Government Model, featuring a carbon steel receiver and slide with a blue finish. The 5-inch barrel will feature a rollmark proclaiming the 1911’s 100 Years of Service. The handgun measures 8.5 inches and has double diamond rosewood grips, a spur hammer and fixed sights. The beveled magazine well has a seven plus one round capacity for .45 ACP ammunition.

The winner of this contest will receive not only a Colt 1991 Government Model, but will also take away a MidwayUSA prize package valued at more than $300. Among many other prizes, MidwayUSA’s contribution to the contest offers the winner a competition range bag, a pair of electronic earmuffs to wear on the range, as well as a large package of peel off self-adhesive targets to use while shooting.

“Shooters are passionate about their admiration for the 1911, as are we at Midway,” said Aaron Oelger, Vice President of Marketing at MidwayUSA, “The winner of this iconic Colt pistol will also be range ready, outfitted with a lot of quality MidwayUSA gear.”

In addition to the prize package, MidwayUSA is offering a $35 discount exclusive to customers who are fans of both Colt and MidwayUSA on Facebook. To find Colt on Facebook, visit Facebook.com/ColtFirearms. Colt can also be followed on Twitter @ColtFirearms. Please also find MidwayUSA on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/MidwayUSA/182201421837454, follow them on Twitter @MidwayUSA or visit www.MidwayUSA.com.

About Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. Colt pistols, revolvers and rifles have been marketed, distributed and sold to law abiding, responsible citizens in the United States and throughout the world for 175 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Connecticut. For more information on Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, please visit www.coltsmfg.com.

About MidwayUSA

MidwayUSA is a family-owned catalog and Internet retailer specializing in Just About Everything for shooting, reloading, gunsmithing and hunting. Back in 1977, the owners turned their passion for shooting sports into a career by opening a small retail firearms store that would eventually become MidwayUSA. The MidwayUSA family is dedicated to its customers, the NRA, the shooting and hunting sports industry and our local community. For more information about MidwayUSA, please visit www.MidwayUSA.com or call 800-243-3220.