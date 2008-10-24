New Horseshoe Reticles for Trijicon ACOG®

Offering Police Officers Fast Target Acquisition

Developed in cooperation with law enforcement officers and military officials, Trijicon is introducing two new advanced combat optical gunsights with horseshoe-shaped reticles: the ACOG 3.5x35 (TA11H-308) calibrated for .308 (7.62mm), and ACOG 4x32 (TA31H).

Increasingly popular among SWAT teams and other police officers, horseshoe reticles provide fast target acquisition in close quarter combat (CQB) situations. And, initial response to the Trijicon version has been extremely positive.

“Officers have responded enthusiastically to field tests of our new horseshoe,” said Dave Spencer, Trijicon law enforcement sales representative. “They’re always looking for an advantage in urban CQB environments, and our new reticle gives them fast acquisition with the added benefit of precision target centering in one package.”

For more information on the new AGOG TA11H-308 and TA31H, contact your Trijicon representative.