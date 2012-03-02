NPRC is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2012 Chief Judff Chudwin Patrol Rifle Award

Event dates are June 3-5, 2012, Detroit MI / Nomination deadline March 30, 2012

Detroit, MI - In honor of the nation’s primary champion of the modern day law enforcement patrol rifle movement, it is only fitting that this prestigious award be named after the man who has educated and trained so many individuals and organizations on the benefits of a sound patrol rifle program. His professionalism, candor, and counsel have helped countless law enforcement officers through extremely difficult times. His selfless service to the greater good is evident by his every day actions and his motto; “Just do the right thing.” We proudly present the “Chudwin Award” of excellence.

Awarded for one or a combination of the following actions:

1. An act of valor using a patrol rifle by an officer assigned to patrol operations.

The act must have occurred within two (2) calendar years (Example: 2012 = 2011 or 2010).

2. Longstanding contribution in training, education, development, and/or leadership in the realm of law enforcement patrol rifle.

Criteria:

1. The nominee must be a sworn law enforcement officer (includes part time, auxiliary, and reserve officers and or licensed security officers).

2. The nominee must be recommended by a person familiar with the details of why they should be considered. It must provide an incident report, press clippings, any supporting evidence, and any witnesses that could be interviewed.

3. The nominee is someone who has truly committed a life saving act on duty or made a lasting contribution while being a patrol rifle armed law enforcement or security officer.

We are seeking the assistance from all media outlets in the dissemination of the existence of this award in honor of Chief Chudwin and to solicit nominations from the law enforcement community for the 2012 event.

For more information please visit www.centermassinc.com/Chudwin_Award.html or contact Jeff Felts by phone at 800-794-1216 or by email at jfelts@centermassinc.com.