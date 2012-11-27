Otis Announces Otis Novice Group Goddess

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. - Otis Technology and Babes with Bullets is proud to announce the most recent Otis Novice Group Goddesses, Michelle McDaniel and Jennifer Dean. Winners were attendees from Babes with Bullets camps held in October and November, respectively, and received an Otis Elite® cleaning system.

This friendly competition takes place at the Babes with Bullets camp. At this firearms training program for women, novice shooters each take their turn shooting six rounds. Targets are then scored by head instructor and national and world champion in handgun competitions, Kay Miculek.

Deb Ferns, camp director for Babes with Bullets says, “these competitions can get quite intense. It sometimes gets down to an eighth or even sixteenth of an inch!” The lady shooter with the tightest group is crowned that camp’s Otis Novice Group Goddess by Deb.

Babes with Bullets camps take place across the United States throughout the year and winners are crowned at every camp. To see a list of upcoming camps and to register, check out http://babeswithbullets.com/register-for-camp/. More dates will be added in early 2013.

Otis Technology has been a proud sponsor of Babes with Bullets since 2010.

About Babes with Bullets

Babes with Bullets is a three day “immersion” firearms training program that specializes in teaching women who are novices to firearms. The camps started in 2004 and are led by a professional female staff; all are national and world champions in a variety of shooting sports. Some of the camps specialize in handgun training while other camps are 3-gun events with handgun, rifle and shotgun instruction. For more information visit www.BabeswithBullets.com or email camp director, Deb Ferns, at Deb@BabeswithBullets.com.

About Otis Technology

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the U.S. Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.