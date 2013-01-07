OTIS Partners with Stars & Stripes Foundation for Fourth Year

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. - Otis Technology is proud to announce that the Stars & Stripes Foundation will be in the Otis booth (#14213) at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas on January 15-18, 2013. The foundation’s board members Mark and Lisa Christianson will be joined by foundation friends Chuck Mawhinney, Jon Cavaiani, Dick Marcinko, and Gary O’Neal. Show attendees are encouraged to stop by the Otis booth to support the Stars & Stripes Foundation and meet these decorated veterans.

The Stars and Stripes Foundation was co-founded by CSM Mark Christianson. The Foundation strives to provide assistance to wounded troops and their families. It is comprised of all volunteers – no one takes a paycheck. “This is the fourth year we’ve been honored with the Stars & Stripes Foundation in our booth at SHOT Show. CSM Mark Christianson and his organization support our wounded military service men and women and Otis is proud to support this cause” remarks Brad McIntyre, Director of International & Governmental Sales.

Chuck Mawhinney is a USMC Vietnam Veteran Scout-Sniper. He joined the Marine Corps in 1967 and was credited with 103 confirmed kills during his thirteen month tour in Vietnam. Chuck has appeared in the Otis booth at SHOT Show for the past three years.

For the third straight year, Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jon Cavaiani will be in the booth again this year signing autographs and supporting the Stars & Stripes Foundation. He was a POW for 23 months in North Vietnam. Prior to his retirement from active duty in 1996, Cavaiani was awarded the Army Medal of Honor, Legion of Valor, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Clusters.

New to join the Stars & Stripes Foundation in the Otis booth is Retired Navy SEAL Commander and Vietnam Veteran, Dick Marcinko. Dick served two tours in Vietnam and his awards include the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Combat V, Navy Commendation, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star. Marcinko was the commanding officer of SEAL Team Two in 1975 and was the creator and commander of SEAL Team Six.

Also new to join the Stars & Stripes Foundation in the Otis booth is Chief Warrant Officer (Ret.) Gary O’Neal. O’Neal served over 40 years with the US Army Rangers and Special Forces. He was one of the first men on the DOD’s first anti-terrorist team and shared his experience in the creation and training of the first Special Operations teams. Gary’s awards and decorations include the Silver and Bronze Stars. O’Neal was inducted in the Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 2010.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.