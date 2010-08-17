Otis Technology adds National Sales Director and Director of Marketing

Lyons Falls, NY: Otis Technology, manufacturer of advanced gun cleaning systems and accessories, names Len Nelson as National Sales Director and Tom Scott as Director of Marketing.

Bringing over fifteen years of sporting goods and consumer product sales experience, Len will be responsible for developing and executing a global sales plan for the brand while assessing new opportunities in shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement and military channels. Nelson joins the Otis team after serving as Director of Sales for Medalist Performance Sports Apparel where he was responsible for global sales management and planning. Prior to that, he held sales leadership positions of increasing responsibility with The Coleman Company and Stearns, leading the North American sales effort for such brands as Mad Dog Gear, Hodgman, Sevylor, Stearns, and Coleman.

Tom Scott, Director of Marketing, also brings strong industry experience to Otis Technology. As the Vice President of Product Management & Marketing for ammunition at Remington Arms, Tom was responsible for managing all aspects of the global ammunition business. Prior to Remington, Tom spent sixteen years in the power tool industry with companies including The Stanley Works, Newell-Rubbermaid’s Irwin and Lenox Tool’s divisions, Ridge Tool Company, and Black & Decker.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Len and Tom to the Otis team” says Denise Miller, Otis President of Sales & Marketing. “The strength and depth of their experience in customer relationships, brand positioning, product management, and market expansion adds strength and capability to our company. The strategic addition of these industry professionals will lead us into new markets while continuing our growth in existing markets. This is a very exciting time for Otis”.

About Otis Technology

Founded in 1985 Otis Technology is now celebrating its 25th Anniversary. Along the way, the superior Breech to Muzzle design combined with un-matched quality has positioned Otis as the most advanced gun cleaning systems available on the market today.

For more information, visit www.otisgun.com.