Otis Technology Promotes Brad McIntyre

LYONS FALLS, NY - Otis Technology is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Brad McIntyre to the position of Director of International and Government Sales. In his Senior Management role, Mr. McIntyre and his team will be responsible for sales to international sporting goods customers, foreign militaries, the United States military, and law enforcement agencies. Brad brings to this new position twelve years of experience with the company in a variety of sales and marketing roles.

“Brad offers a wealth of knowledge in the firearms maintenance industry and is well-respected by our customers and his peers. I am especially pleased to announce this promotion from within the company ranks, which builds on the strong experience base we have here at Otis,” said Doreen Garrett, CEO and founder of Otis Technology. “Brad has demonstrated his considerable talent and work ethic. I look forward to his continued success and his team’s contributions to Otis’ future growth.”

“It is an honor to work at a company that strongly supports our military, law enforcement officers, hunters, and shooters globally, not to mention their employees,” said Brad McIntyre. “We are positioned with the right people and right products to take the company to the next level. I am looking forward to driving that effort.”

About Otis Technology

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE. For more information visit www.otistec.com.