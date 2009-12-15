Ruger® Introduces Original Online Video Series

Southport, CT – Firearms history, self-defense tips, and basic firearm skills are just some of the topics the new Ruger online video series will explore. Striving to be both interesting and educational, Ruger has brought in industry professionals to share their knowledge and expertise with the Ruger online community. New video segments will be released every Wednesday exclusively on www.Ruger.com. Previously posted videos will also appear on the Ruger You Tube Channel at www.YouTube.com/RugerFirearms.



The first video series to be released was the “History of the Gun,” a unique look at the progression of firearms technology throughout the years. The series is hosted by Senior Editor of Guns & Ammo Garry James, who is acknowledged as one of the world’s foremost experts on the history and technology of firearms. James has first-hand knowledge of everything from medieval hand-cannons to the most modern full-autos. After college, James joined the U.S. Army, eventually becoming an Ordnance ammunition officer. Posting to an ammunition depot in South Wales, UK enabled him to further study and shoot old firearms and, after discharge, James joined the staff of Guns & Ammo magazine in 1971 where he eventually served as Editor. Besides acting as Arms & Armour Expert for the auction firm of Sotheby Parke Bernet, James has been a technical advisor for films and television, including the popular History Channel series, “Story of the Gun,” “Tales of the Gun,” and “Mail Call.”

On Wednesday, December 16th, “Ruger Tactical Tips” will debut with career law enforcement officer Dave Spaulding. This series is a collection of self-defense tips designed to help individuals learn proper skills and techniques to defend themselves. Spaulding has worked in all facets of law enforcement and was a founding member of his agency’s SWAT Team. He was also the commander of a multi-agency narcotics task force that included local, state and federal investigators. He is a graduate of many of the country’s best known training schools, including Gunsite, Thunder Ranch, The Tactical Defense Institute and many more. He has taught firearms and tactics courses across the country and is the author of over 1,000 articles for popular firearms magazines and two best-selling books: “Handgun Combatives” and “Defensive Living” (with Ed Lovette).

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from true firearms experts and visit www.Ruger.com every Wednesday to see new episodes of the “History of the Gun” and “Ruger Tactical Tips” video series. New series are in development and will begin airing in mid-2010. For more information, and to learn more about the extensive line of Ruger firearms, visit www.Ruger.com.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger was founded in 1949 and is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of high-quality firearms for the commercial sporting market. Sturm, Ruger is headquartered in Southport, CT, with plants located in Newport, NH and Prescott, AZ.