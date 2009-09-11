Safariland Introduced the Break Free CLP Precision Shooter for Faster, More Efficient Firearm Maintenance

Jacksonville, Fl. – Safariland™, a BAE Systems line of business, announced today the introduction of the Break Free® CLP® Precision Shooter® for law enforcement, military and hunting applications. This handy, hypodermic-style applicator can accurately apply CLP to slide rails, locking lugs, hammer and trigger mechanisms, as well as other hard-to-reach places with no mess or waste.

The Precision Shooter is a crucial piece of maintenance equipment for any firearm. Its needle-style applicator delivers 7.5ml of Break Free’s proprietary CLP with pinpoint accuracy. Only 5 ¼” long and ½” in diameter, the Precision Shooter is compact and perfect for use in the field, armory or home.

CLP is Break Free’s flagship maintenance chemical and was designed specifically to meet the U.S. military’s requirement for one chemical that would clean, lubricate and protect its weapons. CLP meets that requirement under MIL-SPEC-PRF 63460. CLP, which is made from the highest quality synthetic oils, displaces and loosens firing residue and other contaminants while simultaneously reducing metal-to-metal wear. CLP does not degrade under high temperatures or extreme pressure.

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving lives.

