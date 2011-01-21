Safariland Introduces the New AR 15 Scope Mounts

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Safariland™, a BAE Systems line of business, announced the debut of its new AR15 Scope Mount line. The new Safariland AR 15 mounts are designed specifically for flat top receivers with Picatinny rails. Three models are available to meet the needs of military, law enforcement and sport shooters. Machined from 6061-T6 aluminum, Safariland AR 15 mounts have skeletonized top caps and bases that reduce weight. Each top cap is secured by four screws to prevent movement of the scope or red dot sight. The corners are rounded to remove sharp edges and lessen the chance of snagging on other gear and webbing. The mounts are secured to the receiver with mil-spec thumb knobs with integral washers that can be tightened by hand or with a regular screwdriver.

All three models are the proper height to Co witness with iron sights. All three models are available in either matte black or Flat Dark Earth:

The SAF-S30C is a single ring mount cantilevered forward to enable the use of night vision or magnifiers as needed. The receiver mounting base is wider than the mounting ring, providing maximum stability and strength for attaching to the receiver.

The SAF-D30 is designed for use with telescopic sights, and has two rings integral with the mounting base. A single clamp is secured by two mil-spec thumb knobs to maximize strength and rigidity. The forward ring is cantilevered to allow the scope to be positioned forward enough for proper eye relief.

The SAF-S30 is designed for 30mm red dot sights requiring single ring mounting, the SAF-S30 is wider at the base than the mounting ring, providing maximum stability and strength for attaching to the receiver.

