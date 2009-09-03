SIG SAUER Gives You $200 Cash for Your Klunker Handgun

EXETER, NH (September 3, 2009) – SIG SAUER, in their part to help stimulate the economy, announces their “Cash for Your KLUNKER Handgun” program. Purchase a new SIG SAUER P220®, P226®, P229®, 1911, SIG556® pistol, or SIG556® rifle from your dealer’s inventory from September 7th through November 30th, 2009, and SIG SAUER will give you $200.00 for your old KLUNKER pistol or revolver. To receive your $200 payment, simply send your old KLUNKER with a copy of your form 4473 and proof of purchase of your new SIG SAUER firearm (no later than Friday, December 4, 2009) to:

SIG SAUER, Inc.

Attn: CK-1

18 Industrial Dr.

Exeter, NH 03833

To qualify as a KLUNKER, your handgun can be from any manufacturer, but must be operational and free from cracks in the frame or other key components. The KLUNKER must be a semi-automatic pistol 9mm or larger, or a revolver of .38 caliber or larger. All transactions are subject to Federal, State and local firearms regulations. For more on this program, visit www.sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 400 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com.