SIG SAUER Hires New Business Development Leader

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER®, the leading manufacturer of law enforcement and military firearms and the recipient of numerous law enforcement and federal contracts, is pleased to announce the addition of John Klebes as New Business Development Leader.

As Business Development Leader, Klebes’ duties will entail key development, processes and procedures for the SIG SAUER Rubee project. His duties will also include new business development within the law enforcement and national defense sectors. “We are excited to have John as part of the SIG SAUER team. His vast knowledge in this field of electronic technology will launch SIG SAUER to a new level of business,” states Ron Cohen, CEO of SIG SAUER.

Prior to his current position at SIG SAUER, Klebes spent the last 15 year as Program Manager/Lead Engineer, Emerging Technologies Division with Smith & Wesson. With over 20 patents in his portfolio encompassing safety and data into firearms, Klebes was responsible for and implemented strategic R&D efforts into biometric authorized user-only electronic handgun technology.

As a member of multiple defense and law enforcement organizations, Klebes will have a direct impact in the development and expansion of the Rubee project with SIG SAUER.

About SIG SAUER

Headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001 certified company with over 280 employees. It is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser, Gmbh. in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide.