SIG SAUER Introduces SIGLITE® Tactical Light Series

Exeter, New Hampshire — SIG SAUER today introduced the latest in tactical lights. Available in 4 different models, STL-100C, STL-100, STL-300J, and STL-900L, the SIGLITE tactical lights were designed to carry on your person, or mount to a weapon accessory rail or rifle vertical grip.

The STL-100C Mini Tac Light is a 4” long, .8” diameter light designed to attach to the included weapons mount adapter or for personal carry. It uses a single AA battery (for 8 hour burn time) and features a 100 lumen LED with a 3 position switch (Momentary, Steady On / Off). It has a waterproof all aluminum machined housing with an aluminum weapons accessory rail mount. Each STL-100C Mini Tac Light includes a carry pouch, lanyard, pocket clip & batteries.

The STL-100 Tac Light is a full-size flashlight with a 1” diameter and 6” length. It uses two CR123 batteries and features a bright 100 lumen center LED for high intensity lighting as well as a 30 lumen three LED ring for soft area lighting. The flashlight uses a 3 position switch (Momentary, Steady On / Off). This flashlight is designed to attach to the Grip-LiteTM Vertical Grip for rifle mounting or used alone for personal carry.

The STL-300J Joint Defense Light is designed to operate as a standalone flashlight as well as attach to an accessory rail or double as a rifle vertical grip. It features a strobe function which acts as a personal defense tool by disorienting the assailant. The light also features a powered hot shoe that provides growth for add-on accessories, such as a laser aiming module or digital camera. The STL-300J uses four CR123 batteries and features a 300 lumen LED with a 4 position switch (Momentary, Steady On / Off, and Strobe).

The STL-900L Weapons Light is designed to mount to a weapon accessory rail. Its compact size and durable light weight aluminum body ensure high performance on any weapons platform. The STL-900L features an integrated laser aiming module for quick target acquisition. The STL-900L uses two AA batteries and features a 300 lumen LED.

SIG SAUER, headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, is an ISO 9001 certified company with over 280 employees. It is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser, Gmbh. in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide.