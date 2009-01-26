Sig Sauer® Launches the P238™ ACP

Classic Styling in a Concealable Package

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, proudly introduces the P238, in .380 ACP; specifically designed as a concealed carry or backup handgun for legally armed citizens or law enforcement professionals.

Reacting to many requests from the marketplace for a subcompact SIG SAUER pistol, engineers designed the new P238 as a smart looking, small handgun built with the same accuracy and reliability as large frame SIG SAUER pistols. With an overall length of just 5.5 inches a height of 3.96 inches, and weighing just under a pound, the SIG SAUER P238 is the ultimate firepower in an all metal frame concealed pistol. The P238 is built on an anodized alloy beavertail style frame with fluted aluminum grips for comfort and a secure hold during rapid-fire usage. The stainless steel slide features the popular SIG SAUER slide serrations and improves overall performance and accuracy. Additionally, the contrast or SIGLITE® Night Sights are removable and adjustable for windage. The sear and trigger return spring are redesigned to prevent spring over-ride of the ejector during assembly. Two finishes are available; Two-tone and corrosion resistant Nitron®. The new SIG SAUER P238 is shipped in a lockable hard case with one 6 round magazine at an MSRP starting at $515.00 for the Nitron® with contrasting sights. For more information, log on to www.sigsauer.com.

SIG SAUER P238 Specifications:

Caliber-.380 ACP (9mm short)

Frame Material-Aluminum

Frame Finish-Black Hard Coat Anodize

Slide Material-Stainless Steel

Slide Finish-Nitron or Natural Stainless

Length Overall-5.5”

Height Overall-3.9”

Width Overall-1.1”

Barrel Length-2.7”

Sights-Post & Dot Contrast, SIGLIGHT Night Sights

Sight Radius-3.8”

Weight w/out mag-15.2 oz.

Mag cap-6 rounds.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 300 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com.