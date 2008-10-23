SIG SAUER® Introduces STL-900L Tactical Light & Laser

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, and the recipient of numerous law enforcement and federal contracts introduces their New STL-900L Tactical Light and Laser.

The SIG SAUER STL-900L Tactical Light and Laser is the ideal solution for weapons illumination and sighting. The high-output LED provides a blinding white light, with a strobe function optimized for disorientation. The high intensity red laser works alone or in combination with the white light to provide pinpoint aiming. Intuitive push button operation allows for any combination of light and laser function. Magnetic switching assures optimum performance and durability under stressful conditions. Digital integrated circuits provide power management and significantly increase battery life. Ergonomic design and advanced materials assure light weight and offer superior performance. The STL-900L features a quick release latching system that can be operated with one hand. Attachment is accomplished without the use of tools.

Specifications

Interface: M1913 and compatible Dimensions: 3.3”L x 1.3”W x 1.4”H Weight w/batteries: 3.8 oz (103 g) Light type: Hi output LED Power: 130 Lumens Peak* Light switching: steady on/off; momentary on/off Light modes: Constant; Strobe Strobe frequency: 18-20 cycles per second Visible laser: Hi visibility (635nm), Class 111a, red Laser switching: Independent on/off Laser modes: Stand-alone; with white light (constant & strobe) Battery: (1) CR123A Lithium Power management: Digital integrated circuit Run time: 80 minutes peak (continuous operation)

*Output based on LED manufacturers specifications.

About SIG SAUER

Headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001 certified company with over 280 employees. It is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser, Gmbh. in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide.