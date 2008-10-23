SIG SAUER® Introduces the STOPLITE™ Tactical Light

Exeter, New Hampshire – August, 2008 – SIG SAUER, the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, and the recipient of numerous law enforcement and federal contracts, introduces the latest in tactical lights – the New SIG SAUER STOPLITE is a potent defensive tool, that could save your life in a flash.

The SIG SAUER STOPLITE is designed to operate as a standalone flashlight or can be attached to an accessory rail, doubling as a vertical grip. The LED light output is extremely bright at 300 lumens* and 500 lux*. The light features a rotary switch with steady, strobe or accessory functions. The strobe feature acts as a personal defense tool by disorienting the assailant. The electronic, rather than mechanical, design of the STOPLITE conserves battery life by constantly strobing at high frequencies that the human eye is unable to detect. Electronic soft switches were installed to increase reliability and eliminate connection concerns. The STOPLITE also features a built in laser, which is adjustable for windage and elevation, operating independently from the light. Additionally, the STOPLITE is water resistant, ambidextrous, weighs 9.4 oz without batteries, and also contains a built-in power receptacle that provides growth for add-on accessories, such as IR aiming devices or other digital accessories.

STOPLITE SPECIFICATIONS:

Mounting Interface M1913 Picatinny Rail Retention Type Quick Release or Fixed Mount Modes available Operating Modes Steady On/Off and digital switching Lighting Type Steady, Strobe, Red Laser Bulb Type LED Lighting Output 300* Lumens, 500* Lux Light Duration 8 hours Battery Type 4 – CR123 3.0 Volt MSRP $349.00

(*approximate measurements)

About SIG SAUER

Headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001 certified company with over 280 employees. It is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser, Gmbh. in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide.