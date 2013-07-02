Team GLOCK Captain KC Eusebio Wins 2013 West Coast Steel Challenge

Overall win marks Eusebio’s second consecutive undefeated year in Steel Challenges



SMYRNA, Ga. – Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK captain KC Eusebio won Overall in the 2013 West Coast Steel Challenge, held in Piru, Calif., June 22-23, 2013. Eusebio blistered the match in 76.48 seconds, winning by more than a full second.

Eusebio used his custom GLOCK 34 pistol prepared by ZEV Technology to compete in – and win – the Open discipline. More than 300 competitors participated in the West Coast Steel Challenge at the ISI Steel Challenge Ranges.

“This match was very close for seven of the eight stages as Max Michael and I were going back and forth for the lead, but I came to the stage ‘Roundabout’ and scored a decisive 7.50 seconds for four strings,” said Eusebio. “With a 1.98 second advantage earned, that stage proved to be the deciding factor in my win.”

Eusebio and fellow Team GLOCK member Tori Nonaka will next compete in the Pro-Am Championship in Frostproof, FL, July 12-14, 2013. Teammate Michelle Viscusi will then join them in Frostproof for the 2013 Steel Challenge World Championship, July 18-20, 2013.

