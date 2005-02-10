The Original “Body Gear For Your Scope” Is Now Standard Equipment from Trijicon

Trijicon Scopecoats

The original “Body Gear For Your Scope” is now standard equipment. All TriPower sights ACOG and Compact ACOG scopes now come equipped with their own fitted Scopecoat. Scopecoat is constructed of the highest quality Neoprene laminated with nylon. It Stretches over your scope and helps protect it from dust, dirt, moisture, dings and scratches. Custom fitted Scopecoat covers are also available separately for purchase for scopes purchased prior to 2003.

