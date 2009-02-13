The SIG SAUER® Rotary Diopter Sight System for SIG556® Rifles

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms now has a Rotary Diopter Sight System optimized for the SIG556 rifle. This new sight system provided four site stations for accurate engagement at varying distances including CQB, 100m, 200m, and 300m, all with tool-less windage and elevation adjustment. Designed to work in conjunction with the hooded front sight, the Rotary Diopter Sight System attaches to the receiver’s M1913 rail. Made of durable steel construction the Rotary Diopter Sight System retrofits all existing SIG556 rifles. The front and rear sight co-witness with the SIG SAUER Mini Red Dot Sight and are optimized for M855 and M193 ammunition. The Rotary Diopter Sight System features 0.5 MOA (1/2”) click adjustments and 34” windage/25” elevation adjustment range at 100 meters.

The SIG SAUER Rotary Diopter Sight System is now standard on the SIG556 SWAT and Classic rifle models. This feature now provides serious shooters with a high quality indexed set of iron sights with CQB capabilities. MSRP is $259.00. For more information on the SIG SAUER Rotary Diopter Sight System or any of the SIG SAUER products, log on to www.sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 300 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com.