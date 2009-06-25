Top three teams at prestigious FNH USA-Leupold Long Range Precision Shooting Competition are members of law enforcement

McLean, Va - After five full days of heated competition in extreme weather conditions, Officer Nate Mickle and PFC Rich McCampbell of the Baltimore County PD SWAT team took top overall team honors with 177 total points in the 2009 FNH USA - Leupold Long Range Precision Shooting Competition, which ended June 5th. The duo of Sgt. Trent Lebo and Sgt. Steve Tom from the Maryland State Police ‘A’ Team nailed down the second overall team ranking, scoring a 164. The San Diego PD squad of Officer Wayne Doeden and Officer Gordon Campfield took the third team overall spot, posting a 157-point total among the 29 two-person teams entered in the meet. Campfield also took the top overall individual shooting honors. Full event coverage is available at http://www.fnhusa1.com/leupold/.

Mickle and McCampbell each took home a new FN SCAR 16S semi-automatic tactical carbinee with a Leupold optics package for their efforts. Lebo and Tom were each awarded FNAR semi-auto rifles with Leupold scopes, while Doeden and Campfield each won FN PS90 semi-auto carbines. Campfield also received an FN pistol for his individual win.

The non-profit event raised some $13,000 for the National Tactical Officers Association, Special Forces Association and Redwing 19 Special Warfare Family Fund to help support tactical officers and soldiers who have been wounded in action, and to help their families deal with the costs of their medical care and rehabilitation.

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.

Portland, Oregon-based, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. has been involved in the design, machining and assembly of precision optical instruments and other products for over 100 years.