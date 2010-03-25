Trijicon ACOG® TA44S-10 Notches the NRA’s 2010 “Optic of the Year”

The award puts the Trijicon ACOG TA44S-10 in an elite class. NRA Golden Bullseyes acknowledge the year’s best new products in the shooting sports, as named by experts at Shooting Illustrated magazine.

With its compact size and light weight (just 4.9 ounces), the “stubby” ACOG is perfect for fast-moving tactical teams operating in close quarters, or for speed-oriented competition venues.

The TA44S-10 provides shooters of weapons like the M16/M4 with excellent fire control capability. Targets are easier and quicker to acquire because of its larger field of view (7.4 degrees) and eye-friendly design.