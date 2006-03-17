Trijicon® Expands Sponsorship To Include NHRA U.S. Army Top Fuel

Trijicon®, Inc., a world leader in the development of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the hunting, military and law enforcement markets has expanded its sponsorship portfolio by signing a multi-year, associate sponsorship agreement with Don Schumacher Racing on the U.S. Army Top Fuel Dragster.

“Trijicon is thrilled to join Don Schumacher’s championship operation as an associate sponsor. Having our name on the U.S. Army dragster accomplishes two strategic goals for us: it provides yet another way for us to show our support for our troops, whom we are equipping daily for the war on terror, while promoting our line of hunting optics to the NHRA fans — many of whom are dedicated hunters,” said Tom Munson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Trijicon. “Last season we entered into a sponsorship agreement with a NASCAR Busch Series team for the same reasons. By expanding our program to include the top team operation in NHRA, we can further reach our target market of hunters, law enforcement and military personnel. Trijicon is now even better equipped to market to those individuals who want to buy the very best, high-quality optics for their firearms.”

Don Schumacher, President of Don Schumacher Racing said; “I am pleased that Trijicon has joined us as an associate sponsor. Their superior quality products are used by military and law enforcement organizations, as well as by many sportsmen. We look forward to working with Trijicon to further their sales, marketing and promotional goals.”

Trijicon logos will appear on the US Army Top Fuel dragster and the US Army Pro Stock Motorcycles. Additionally, Trijicon logos will be displayed on all other Don Schumacher Racing, race vehicles, all show vehicles, transporters, technology trailers and hospitality vehicles.

Trijicon, Inc., is based in Wixom, Michigan and produces a premium line of self-luminous sights and scopes. Trijicon self-luminous sights and optics offer a bright aiming point in any light. All Trijicon products are available online and at many fine hunting retailers across the country and around the world. For more information on any of Trijicon’s self-luminous aiming systems, contact Trijicon, Inc. at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393 (800) 338-0563 • Or visit the company’s website at www.trijicon.com.

Don Schumacher Racing includes nine professional NHRA POWERade Drag Racing Series teams: The U.S. Army Top Fuel dragster driven by Tony Schumacher; the Skull Gear/Torco Race Fuels Top Fuel dragster steered by Melanie Troxel; the Matco Tools Iron Eagle Dodge Funny Car of Whit Bazemore; the Mopar/Oakley Dodge Funny Car piloted by Gary Scelzi; the Brut Dodge driven by Ron Capps; two U.S. Army Pro Stock Motorcycles for Angelle Sampey and Antron Brown; and two Pro Stock cars: the Team Mopar/Valspar Dodge Stratus driven by Richie Stevens Jr., and a second team/driver to be named.