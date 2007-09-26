Trijicon Helps Those Wounded Heroes Whose Spirit Keeps This Country Free

The team at Trijicon is dedicated to supporting members of the military both on and off the battlefield — especially those service members who have returned home, having paid a dear price for defending our country. Partnering with both the Wounded Warrior Project and Extremity Games, Trijicon sponsored a team of service members who have lost limbs during combat — for a special competition that gives these dedicated warriors the opportunity to once again strive toward victory.

This year’s Wounded Warrior team consisted of 15 service members — each recovering from the loss of a limb while on the battlefield — who took part in several highly competitive, extreme sporting events held during the second annual Extremity Games in Orlando, Florida. These service members have been training as a part of their physical therapy and were able to compete in skateboarding, wakeboarding, BMX biking, rock climbing, kayaking, skydiving, surfing and in-line skating. While the participants in each event competed for money and other prizes, everyone left the premier event with an admiration for the spirit and dedication demonstrated by this amazing group.

“These individuals embody courage and determination and it is inspirational seeing these incredible men and women compete” said Trijicon’s Director of Sales and Marketing Tom Munson, “They prove that nothing is impossible and we are really honored to have this opportunity to support them and this worthy cause.” he said.

One of several programs offered nationwide through the Wounded Warrior Project, this important organization provides year-round sports rehabilitation activities to help our nation’s severely war wounded rebuild their lives as they recuperate from their wounds suffered in combat. This grass roots organization relies completely on donations from individuals and corporations. That is why a portion of each product sold by Trijicon goes to support this program that is so essential to rebuilding self-confidence and motivation to succeed in rehabilitation and life — staying true to the Project’s motto: “If I can do this, I can do anything!”

To learn about Trijicon’s partnership the Wounded Warrior Project, or any of its other charitable events and contributions, contact: Trijicon, Inc., 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393, (800) 338-0563 or visit www.trijicon.com.