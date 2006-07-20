Trijicon Improves Battle-Tested Sighting System

Trijicon ACOG® 4x32 combined with Docter® Optic Red Dot Sight

Trijicon., Inc., the world leader in the development of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the military, law enforcement and hunting markets, is proud to announce that the Trijicon ACOG 4x32 model TA01NSN, the unit used by many U.S. Special Forces, is now available with the Docter Optic Red dot sight, giving users of this proven tactical sight even greater flexibility and CQB (close quarter battle) ability.

The TA01NSN-DOC combines the technology of the battle-tested Trijicon ACOG (4x32) gun sight with the Docter Optic 7.0 MOA Red Dot sight. This provides the shooter the option of quick acquisition close range sighting with the Docter Sight and the precision for longer range shooting with the Trijicon ACOG 4x32. This ability to adjust to tactical situations gives the user the needed edge when lives are on the line and success is the only acceptable outcome.

The Trijicon ACOG TA01NSN-DOC is an internally adjustable telescopic sight with an illuminated reticle powered by Trijicon’s tritium-based technology. This reticle is designed to hold zero under the most extreme conditions and present a bright aiming point in all low and no light lighting conditions.

With the field-proven Docter Optic 1x red dot sight mounted on top of the Trijicon ACOG TA01NSN-DOC, this innovative sighting system provides the user with lightning-fast target acquisition while allowing for excellent situational awareness. “Trijicon is proud to supply the U.S. Special Operations teams with the Trijicon ACOG 4x32 for over ten years — our collaborative work with SOCOM has yielded this improvement in the CQB capabilities of the ACOG” says Tom Munson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Trijicon. “The overall “point and shoot” characteristics of this all-in-one gun-sight ensures that it will be the optic of choice for many tactical shooters, and it’s as always an honor to contribute to the safety and accuracy of those serving to protect our country.”