Trijicon in the Media

You can see Trijicon products in a number of articles, ads and pictures each month. Listed are just some of the articles and mentions so far this year:
- Trijicon’s Mil-Spec SOPMOD Sight Systems by Jerry Sullivan in Jan/Feb issue of The Police Marksman
- The FN-Minimi SAGA by Gary Paul Johnston in January issue of Soldier of Fortune
- DCR’s Custom Tactical Mini-14 .223 by Gary Paul Johnston in Jan. issue of Guns and Weapons for Law Enforcement
- DSA’s Sweer-Shooting .243 FAL by David Fortier in Feb. Gun World
- New Products in Feb. issue American Hunter
- Front Cover U.S. News and World Report Feb. 10, 2003
- Top Optics 2003 in February American Rifleman
- Where’s the Money? Handgun Accessories in February’s Shooting Industry
- Battlesight Showdown by David Fortier in March issue of Guns Magazine
- A Perfect Back-up Gun by Rich Grassi in March Combat Handgun
- The USSOCOM Special Purpose Rifle, Type II by Gary Paul Johnston in March issue of Soldier of Fortune
- AAC’s M4-2000 .223 by Al Paulson in Special Weapon Winter issue
- The Devil’s Keep up the Heat in ARMY March issue
- Professional Ordnance’s AR15 Lookalike .22 Rimfire by David Fortier in the April issue of Gun World
- It’s All For The AR-15 by Gary Paul Johnston in Guns & Weapons for Law Enforcement May issue
- Top Optics 2003 in America’s 1st Freedom May issue
- Improved Trijicon AccuPoint Scope in On Target’s April issue
- The Right Reticle for your Hunting by Rick Mann in Gun World’s July issue
