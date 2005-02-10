Trijicon in the Media

For Immediate Release

You can see Trijicon products in a number of articles, ads and pictures each month. Listed are just some of the articles and mentions so far this year:

Trijicon’s Mil-Spec SOPMOD Sight Systems by Jerry Sullivan in Jan/Feb issue of The Police Marksman

The FN-Minimi SAGA by Gary Paul Johnston in January issue of Soldier of Fortune

DCR’s Custom Tactical Mini-14 .223 by Gary Paul Johnston in Jan. issue of Guns and Weapons for Law Enforcement

DSA’s Sweer-Shooting .243 FAL by David Fortier in Feb. Gun World

New Products in Feb. issue American Hunter

Front Cover U.S. News and World Report Feb. 10, 2003

Top Optics 2003 in February American Rifleman

Where’s the Money? Handgun Accessories in February’s Shooting Industry

Battlesight Showdown by David Fortier in March issue of Guns Magazine

A Perfect Back-up Gun by Rich Grassi in March Combat Handgun

The USSOCOM Special Purpose Rifle, Type II by Gary Paul Johnston in March issue of Soldier of Fortune

AAC’s M4-2000 .223 by Al Paulson in Special Weapon Winter issue

The Devil’s Keep up the Heat in ARMY March issue

Professional Ordnance’s AR15 Lookalike .22 Rimfire by David Fortier in the April issue of Gun World

It’s All For The AR-15 by Gary Paul Johnston in Guns & Weapons for Law Enforcement May issue

Top Optics 2003 in America’s 1st Freedom May issue

Improved Trijicon AccuPoint Scope in On Target’s April issue

The Right Reticle for your Hunting by Rick Mann in Gun World’s July issue

